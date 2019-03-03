Sanjay Mishra, who has worked with Ajay Devgn in multiple films together, made a video expressing discontent with the superstar.

Sanjay and Ajay recently worked together in Total Dhamaal. The video shows the veteran actor slamming Ajay and the production team for providing a luxurious vanity van to the Raid actor but a very ordinary one to him. But it is just a prank video.

The not-so-recent video was shared by an entertainment page on Facebook with the caption "Sanjay Mishra is angry on Ajay Devgn".

At the start of the clip, Sanjay is seen lambasting Ajay and the producers saying that they gave a big vanity to the superstar, but a very congested one to him. He even said "I hate Ajay Devgn".

However, he soon reveals that it is a just a prank when he shows that it was a big vanity comprising the entire team including Ajay. With a happy face, the talented actor then said the team just completed Baadshaho shooting, and were heading to start Golmaal shooting. The video shows how actors entertain each other and their fans during their free time.

Meanwhile, Ajay's Total Dhamaal has been running successfully at the theatres. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark, and is still doing well at the box office. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta among others.

Watch the video below: