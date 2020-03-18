Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja landed in the national capital of India from London. The actor took to social media and shared what she witnessed in London and in Delhi. She also made sure to appreciate the Indian authorities for taking precautionary measures.

While talking to her fans on social media, Sonam Kapoor stated that she was heading back to India with Anand Ahuja and that she couldn't wait to get home. After the long flight when she reached Delhi she talked about her experience at the Delhi airport.

Sonam shares her experience

"Anand and I are back in Delhi, we are in our room. We just want to thank everybody at the airport and everybody who was on the flight. It was very smooth, very responsibly done; in fact, when we leaving London, there was no screening, there was nothing.

Anand and I were in massive shock that there wasn't. We reached India and before we went on to immigration, we had to fill a form in which they asked to tell them how much we flew in the last 25 days, we gave our travel history.

Fortunately, Anand and I hadn't flown to any of the so-called hotspots or places where the virus is very rampage. Then, our temperatures were taken; we were all fine; all our temperatures were normal. It was Anand, me and my spot boy, Sujit (who is like family, we were very concerned about him)," said Sonam.

"I just want to say that it is incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It's very commendable and laudable. We went to immigration; they again rechecked where we had been on our passports, which was extremely responsible. Then, Anand and I had our gloves on and our masks on. Everybody also had their gloves and masks on.

We got our luggage and we went through. Then we saw a lot of other people who obviously hadn't checked out, even some from our flight, and some from a flight that was coming from a flight that was coming from France. Just want everybody to know that everybody is doing the best they can do, actually, the government is doing the best they can do. We all are in this together," she added.

"I am back home with my husband. I am really happy to back home in India. Both Anand and I have no symptoms of the virus and we haven't been to any country which has been a hotbed of the virus but we are still self quarantining because we live with our parents and our grandmother.

So, I request everybody else, as young people, we need to be more careful and prevention is better than cure, especially for your loved ones, your grandparents and parents. As people who are immuno-compromised, we need to be more careful, more vigilant; we need to be more responsible and listen to the authorities. We have to make sure that we do the best that we can do, they are trying their best as well," Sonam Kapoor concluded.

Sonam Kapoor is quite vociferous about her opinion on social media. There have been days when she condemned the Indian government when she felt that they weren't doing their work properly. This was one of the times when she also lauded the same government for their efforts to fight the coronavirus.