While all actors and actresses are called out from time to time by the public, there are a few who find themselves in that position more often than not. Sonam Kapoor seems to be one of them, known for her unabashed opinion, rarely are those opinions invited by the public, unfortunately.

When the actress took to Twitter to discuss women's empowerment the other day, she received a wave of backlash. Sonam Kapoor finds herself in a soup once more.

Sonam Kapoor invites trolls with a comment on 'women as second-class citizens'

As somebody in the public eyes, Sonam Kapoor has often used social media as a channel to express her views. Not all those views have escaped trolling. In the recent past, we've seen Sonam receiving criticism over her remarks on Mohan Bhagwat's statements, on the Mr India 2 controversy and now just before International Women's Day, the actress has created more opportunities for trolls.

She recently tweeted following an interview with an international magazine, "For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I'm from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens." One sentence was all it took.

There were few who had recounted their own experiences of discrimination in response to the tweet, but many more criticized her for her 'privilege'. Many women asked the actress to speak for herself and that women are treated well in India, while others thought the actress was doing this for publicity. 

The public response to Sonam's tweet

Sonam Kapoor did respond to the criticism:

