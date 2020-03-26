Singer Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus, the artist revealed in an interview and added that his symptoms are 'mild'.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer in an interview with Rolling Stone said after he acquired a cough and fever, he quickly underwent monitoring. He did test positive for coronavirus.

But the songwriter downplayed his illness's severity saying his symptoms are still very mild, and he does not need treatment of any kind, and definitely not hospitalization or anything like that.

He told the magazine he thought he had developed the coronavirus earlier this month while in New York for the support of Love Rocks NYC. He said he now regrets taking the trip.

On asking how is he keeping himself occupied at home, the musician said to magazine that he is enjoying talking to his colleagues who he couldn't catch up while being busy and now he is keeping a track of both his friends and family.

The last solo album from Browne was Standing in the Breach, in 2014. He launched earlier this year album titled, Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Music Summit Vol 1, an all-star charity album featuring artists including Jenny Lewis, Jonathan Wilson, Malian singer Habib Koité, and Spanish flamenco guitarist Raul Rodriguez.

Browne's music has received a total six Grammy Award nominations and in 2018, Browne was conferred Gandi peacee Award for promoting peace and he was the first artist to receive the award.

The COVID-19 has not spared even the British royal family as Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales has displayed moderate signs but stays in excellent condition and operates from home.

For now on, it is unknown from where the prince caught the infection, although it is known that he might have acquired it owing to the large amount of public engagements that he has been carrying out during the past few weeks.