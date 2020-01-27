The mega event of 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles created a new musical star Billie Eilish by winning five awards including best new artist, album, record and song of the year and best new artist.
The musical blitzkrieg also paid tribute to great basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died on Sunday with his daughter and seven others.
Singer Lizzo began the ceremony by remembering Bryant and said "Tonight is for Kobe", the New York Times reported.
Here is the complete list of Grammy winners:
- Best rap album
"IGOR," Tyler, the Creator.
- Best rap performance
"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.
- Best rap song
"A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole.
- Best R&B album
"Ventura," Anderson .Paak
- Best R&B song
"Say So," PJ Morton featuring JoJo.
- Best R&B performance
"Come Home," Anderson.Paak featuring André 3000.
- Best urban contemporary album
"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo
- Best pop vocal album
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish
- Best pop solo performance
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
- Best pop duo/group performance
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Best traditional pop vocal album
"Look Now," Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- Best rock album
"Social Cues," Cage the Elephant
- Best rock song
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
- Best rock performance
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
- Best alternative music album
"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend
- Best country album
"While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker
- Best country song
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
- Best country solo performance
"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson
- Best country duo/group performance
"Speechless," Dan + Shay
- Best dance/electronic album
"No Geography," The Chemical Brothers
- Best dance recording
"Got to Keep On," The Chemical Brothers
- Best comedy album
"Sticks and Stones," Dave Chapelle
- Best music video
"Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
- Best contemporary instrumental album
"Mettavolution," Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Best metal performance
"7empest," Tool
- Best traditional R&B performance
"Jerome," Lizzo
- Best new age album
"Wings," Peter Kater
- Best jazz vocal album
"12 Little Spells," Esperanza Spalding
- Best improvised jazz solo
"Sozinho," Randy Brecker
- Best jazz instrumental album
"Finding Gabriel," Brad Mehldau
- Best large jazz ensemble album
"The Omni-American Book Club," Brian Lynch Big Band
- Best Latin jazz album
"Antidote," Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band
- Best gospel performance/song
"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin
- Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
"God Only Knows," For King & Country & Dolly Parton
- Best gospel album
"Long Live Love," Kirk Franklin
- Best contemporary Christian music album
"Burn The Ships," For King & Country
- Best roots gospel album
"Testimony," Gloria Gaynor
- Best Latin pop album
"#Eldisco," Alejandro Sanz
- Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
"El Mal Querer," Rosalía
- Best regional Mexican music album (Including Tejano)
"De Ayer Para Siempre," Mariachi Los Camperos
- Best tropical Latin album
(tie) "Opus," Marc Anthony and "A Journey Through Cuban Music," Aymée Nuviola
- Best American roots performance
"Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles
- Best American roots song
"Call My Name," I'm With Her
- Best Americana album
"Oklahoma," Keb' Mo'
- Best bluegrass album
"Tall Fiddler," Michael Cleveland
- Best traditional blues album
"Tall, Dark & Handsome," Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
- Best contemporary blues album
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
- Best folk album
"Patty Griffin," Patty Griffin
- Best regional roots music album
"Good Time," Ranky Tanky
- Best reggae album
"Rapture," Koffee
- Best world music album
"Celia," Angelique Kidjo
- Best children's album
"Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype," Jon Samson
- Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks and storytelling)
"Becoming," Michelle Obama
- Best musical theater album
"Hadestown," original Broadway cast recording
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
"A Star Is Born," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
- Best score soundtrack for visual media
"Chernobyl," Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Best song written for visual media
"I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
- Best instrumental composition
"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite," John Williams
- Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
"Moon River," Jacob Collier
- Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
"All Night Long," Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest
- Best recording package
"Chris Cornell," Chris Cornell
- Best boxed or special limited-edition package
"Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary," various artists
- Best album notes
"Stay '68: A Memphis Story," Steve Greenberg
- Best historical album
"Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection," Pete Seeger
- Best engineered album, nonclassical
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish
- Producer of the year, nonclassical
Finneas
- Best remixed recording
"I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)," Madonna
- Best immersive audio album
"LUX,"Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor
- Best engineered album, classical
"Riley: Sun Rings," Kronos Quartet
- Producer of the year, classical
Blanton Alspaugh
- Best orchestral performance
"Norman: Sustain," Los Angeles Philharmonic
- Best opera recording
"Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox," Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus
- Best choral performance
"Duruflé: Complete Choral Works," Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir
- Best classical instrumental solo
"Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite," Nicola Benedetti
- Best chamber music/small ensemble performance
"Shaw: Orange," Attacca Quartet
- Best classical solo vocal album
"Songplay," Joyce DiDonato
- Best classical compendium
"The Poetry of Places," Nadia Shpachenko
- Best contemporary classical composition
"Higdon: Harp Concerto," Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
- Best music film
"Homecoming," Beyoncé.