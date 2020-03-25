Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Prince of Wales has exhibited mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and is working from home. Reportedly, the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but has been found to not have the virus.

The Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall are now self-isolating in accordance with government rules and regulations. They are currently doing so in Scotland. Reportedly, the tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

As of now, it is unclear from whom the prince contracted the virus but it is being determined that he may have contracted it because of the high number of public engagements he carrie dout in recent weeks.