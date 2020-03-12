The coronavirus has now affected America's popular shows as many of them have axed studio audiences due to concerns regarding outbreak fears.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is the latest talk show to tape the show without live audiences.

I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

The other popular shows like CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," NBC's "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers," HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," and Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" will record shows without an audience, starting next week, Variety reported.

Live audiences are a key element of the late-night format. Their reactions often spur the hosts to make unscripted remarks and the shows usually feed off of a live crowd's energy, the report added.

As per the reports, the factors that played in the decision related to the average age of live audience members, which generally tends to skewer older, and the fact that they often fly in from out of town to attend tapings.

CNN similarly announced that they would not have a live audience at the upcoming Democratic presidential debate on Sunday, and that media coverage of the event would also be impacted.

Statement on attendance/coverage of CNN’s March 15th Democratic Presidential debate in Phoenix, AZ: pic.twitter.com/nRYzyfurOQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 10, 2020

"CNN's top priority is the safety of our employees and community members. This extends to guests planning to attend or cover our debate on March 15," the network announced in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday, CNN Communications' twitter handle said.

"At the request of the campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to eliminate the live debate audience, the press filing center and the spin room in Phoenix. We encourage you to tune in to the debate at 8 p.m. ET." it added.

In the United States, there have been over 970 reported cases of the virus, which has led to 30 known deaths thus far.