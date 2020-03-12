The novel coronavirus continues to spread its tentacles across India as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has now risen to 73, according to the Union Health Ministry data till 11 AM, March 12, 2020. The state governments and the union territories have put in place numerous preventive measures to fight the epidemic.

As per the ministry, out of the total number of infected persons, 56 are Indians and the rest are foreign nationals. The data also reveals that a total of 10,57,506 persons have been screened in India, so far.

Kerala Covid-19 epicentre in India

Among the states, Kerala has reported a maximum number of patients till yet. As many as 17 people have been infected with the fatal virus in the state. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have detected 11 and 10 Covid-19 cases respectively, whereas, in Haryana, 14 foreign nationals have tested positive.

Citing the rapid spread of the coronavirus in their state, the Haryana government on Thursday declared the contagious infection an epidemic. "COVID-19 declared an epidemic in Haryana," said Health Minister Anil Vij in a tweet.

Covid -19 ( Corona Virus Disease ) declared epidemic in Haryana. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) March 12, 2020

In a bid to curb down the spread of Covid-19, the central government on Wednesday suspended all existing visas to India, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15.

Travel advisory

Revising the travel advisory, the government also stated that all incoming travellers from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

The Centre also "strongly advised" Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel abroad as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that Covid-19 can now be characterized as a 'pandemic'.