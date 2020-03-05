Coronavirus or Covid-19 has spread across the globe with people succumbing to death and may others getting affected. Amidst the health scare, US President Donald Trump said that it is "like a miracle that will disappear." During a rally on Friday, he dismissed the severity of the virus and added that Democrats are "politicizing" the virus and called their criticism of his administration's response to the outbreak a "hoax."

Soon after his comment, late night show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers took a dig at him for botching coronavirus response. Seth, on his show NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers, ridiculed him for calling it a hoax and said, "A hoax? I think part of the problem here is that Trump only knows, like, five words and 'hoax' is one of them," he said. "His brain is like a Mad Lib with the same word written in for every sentence," as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

Trump says virus would go away in April

He even called out Trump for stating that the virus would go away in April. "Where did you get this idea that it goes away in April?" he asked. "Are you confusing it with Lent?"

Stephen Colbert too addressed the coronavirus issue on CBS' The Late Show. Slamming Trump, he quipped, "It's not a hoax. It's a crisis. But Trump's more concerned with covering his ass than protecting the American people, which explains his new emergency broadcast message, 'Beeep. This is only a hoax. If this was a real emergency, I would call it a hoax."

Last but not the least, Jimmy on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, lashed out at Trump's misunderstanding of vaccines. "But the same vaccine could not work you take a solid flu vaccine you don't think that would have an impact or much of an impact on corona," Trump had said at the televised roundtable held in the White House. To which Jimmy responded on his show, "As if they wouldn't have thought of that," adding, "Well that's a great idea, we can just use what we already have you're a genius you've cured the coronavirus."