Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has registered superb viewership due to the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The movie has beaten the TRPs record of Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

The Telugu film industry has stalled shooting of all the upcoming movies due to the coronavirus outbreak. It has also postponed the promotion and film releases. The celebs are busy spreading awareness and also helping out the daily wage cine workers. These aspects have resulted in huge losses for some Tollywood filmmakers. Amidst this, here is good news for the people in the film industry.

Sarileru Neekevvaru had its world Television premiere on Gemini TV on March 25 on the occasion of Ugadi. The film has received a record TRP which is the highest ever for any Telugu film. The film has got 23.4 TVR which is much higher than Baahubali 1 and 2 21.84 and 22.70 TVR, respectively. After the new rating system was introduced, this is an all-time record of viewership on Telugu TV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to curb the menace of coronavirus infection. People across the country are forced to stay inside their houses. With no movie releases in the cinema halls, the TV has become the biggest means of entertainment for many people in the Telugu states, who were all thrilled to watch Sarileru Neekevvaru. The makers and TV channel bosses are thanking the lockdown period.

Mahesh Babu, who is seen as Major Ajay Krishna, is an orphan serving the Indian Army in Kashmir. After his colleague gets injured in a mission, he visits Kurnool to convey the news to his mother Bharati. During the journey, he gets involved in a tussle with MLA Nagendra. How solves the problems forms the crux of the film.

The interesting story, gripping narration, Mahesh Babu and others' performance and rich production values are highlights of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has become a huge success at the box office. The Anil Ravipudi -directed action movie has already set some collection records for Mahesh Babu in several areas. The massive viewership is the latest record to enter the list of its achievements.