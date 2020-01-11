Director Anil Ravipudi's Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action film, which has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu have produced it under their banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Sarileru Neekevvaru story: Bharati (Vijayashanthi) is a professor and patriot, who always believes in doing the right thing. Two of her sons are in the army. One is dead and the other is injured. Ajay (Mahesh Babu) goes to meet her to convey news. But Bharati is missing along with her family. What happens next form the crux of the story.

Analysis: Sarileru Neekevvaru does not boast of a fresh and a great story. The first half of the film is good with a complete package of entertainment. But Director Anil Ravipudi falters in the second half, which is not up to the expected mark. The climax is weak, say the audience.

Performances: Mahesh Babu has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti have done a good job and their scenes with Prince are among the attractions. Krishna, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Vennela Kishore, Satya Dev, Ajay and Subbaraju are among the assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Sarileru Neekevvaru has decent production values. DSP's songs and background score, picturisation, action, dialogues and beautiful locales are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' responses to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reaction.

Thyview @Thyview

#SarileruNeekevvaru chance dorikindi...pekadesadu #AnilRavipudi..pre-interval to interval...#MASSMB..excellent interval bang. Start of slow, train comedy most of it works..pre-interval nundi jet speed andhukundi, @urstrulyMahesh dance in dang dang is good DSP BGM #SarileruNeekevvaru Babu ki vaasthu baaga kalisi China place lo interval bang...and Super Star Krishna gaari scene Decent 2nd half. But fans ki kavalsina stuff antha vundi. #MindBlock song assal expect cheyyale babu nundi aa dance And pre-climax scenes are a huge plus..emotions manchiga workout ayyay & overall ga ...it has many good moments but lacks a narrative. #SarileruNekkevvaru #SarileruNeekevaru Babu matram kalakalalaadadu Asal, Chala rojulu tharuvatha etu vanti Baruvu lekunda enjoy chesthu perform chesinatt anipinchindi.

Vijaya Shakthi gaaru & prakash raj gaaru are excellent as well

Pavan musturi @Pavan_musturi

Done with the first half of SLN in US.. Complete package of entertainment..Good job by the team..Best elevation for mass mahesh babu after pokiri..even non fans of MB ill go mad #SarileruNeekkevvaru Highlights of first half MB entry..classic Train sequence.. promotions lo cheppinatte..keka unnayi scenes Prakash Raj entry... perfect for a villain approach Interval bang aithe poonakale Waiting for the sequence between vijayshanthi and MB #SarileruNeekkevvaru

$r!π!¥@$ @vsr_9999

#SarileruNeekkevvaru First half just ok. Interval is good. 2 songs better. 2nd half nothing. Climax weak. Only for MB fans. Train episode not workout..

puri sukumar @saishashank4u

.@AnilRavipudi succeded in bringing out the energy from Mahesh but failed to deliver a tight star studded commercial. An okay watch

iŞ๓คrt rคงi @im_ravirebell

#SarileruNeekevvaru Train Scene Nevver Before Evver After One Of The Best Scenes In The World ❣️What A Movie Babu One Man ArmyEe cinema ki Titanic laga Traintanic ani pettalsindhi SUPER B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R#SarilerNeekevvaru #SarileruNeekkevvaru

Hanu @HanuNews

#SarileruNeekkevvaru 2/5 Except Interval Fight, 1st Half nothing to tell. Both 2 Songs in 1st half Bad on screen. 2nd Half Started on Good note, But it's completely let down towards to climax Weakest Climax ever Irritating comedy, No Story.. 2020 lo kuda Ee scrap ante MB ki

PK3VK @GnanaVarsha

Excellent interval shot. Remaining absolute crap.. #SarileruNeekevvaru Most hyped train episode crap anedhi chinna maata.. #SarileruNeekevvaru Konda reddy Buruju kaada Alluri Sitarama Raju . Second half started on absolute high #SarileruNeekevvaru Lite climax. Not satisfied. High ivvadam slow cheyyadam.. Same graph throughout the 2nd half. Fans stuff unnay. May work commercially. My condolences to Rashmika. Each and every scene is so irritating.. Sorry. #SarileruNeekkevvaru

Movies Box Office @MovieBoxoffice5

#SarileruNeekevvaru Review 1st half is ok Interval Block 2nd Half lengthy & Slow Weakest Climax #Mindblock song Heroine over action & Story -------- Below Average Movie ...#SarileruNeekkevvaru

Prabhas @VizagPrabhasFan

First Half Report from Kuwait What Gabbar Singh is For PK, #SLN is for Mahesh. Best First half for Mahesh since Pokiri it seems. Rescue episode..Prakash raj #SarilerNeekevvaru #SarileruNeekkevvaru

Ruthvik Rao @Ruthvik_Rao

#SarileruNeekkevvaru - Avg 1st Half and Boring 2nd half, Interval bang and Mind Block are Overhyped. Overall, A Below Avg movie which banks on Mahesh Babu Alone.

Superstar fan ane nenu @Gamblervista

Ravipudi saraina mix...army scenes,comedy scenes,preinterval to interval block, villian house fgt, army sng aithe rachal, climax...kummi dngude #SarileruNeekkevvaru #SarileruNeekevvaru #SarileruNeekevvaruFromTMRW

Kяιѕ @Me_Kris49

First Half Done @vijayashanthi_m as Bharathi Done Fabulous character @urstrulyMahesh One man Show I think This one best @iamRashmika Em ardam avaledu Prakash Raj Villonism Comedy super asla #SarileruNeekkevvaru

Khushal @Khushal_Offl