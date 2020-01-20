Sarileru Neekevvaru has continued to storm the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) in its second weekend. It has become the highest-grossing movie for Mahesh Babu by inching closer to Rs 150 crore gross mark in nine days.

Sarileru Neekevvaru collected Rs 99.40 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in the first week. The movie recovered 100 percent of its distributors' investments in just six-day. Since there was no big-ticket release, the trade analyst predicted the movie would continue to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters across the Telugu states in the second week too.

As predicted, the Anil Ravipudi-directed action drama continued to fare well in its second week too. When compared to its opening day collection, Sarileru Neekevvaru witnessed around 70 percent drop in its business on Friday. But the movie went on to show decent growth on its second Saturday and Sunday.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has reportedly collected Rs 43.33 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in its second weekend. Its nine-day total collection stands at Rs 142.73 crore gross in the Telugu states. The movie has shattered the records of Mahesh Babu's previous flicks and become the highest-grossing film for him.

In its second weekend, the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has earned Rs 30 crore for its distributors, whose total share stands at Rs 98.82 crore in AP/TS. Sarileru Neekevvaru has fetched a huge profit share of Rs 23.12 crore to its distributors in the Telugu states. The movie is expected to get them more money to them in the coming days.

Here are the prices of the area-wise theatrical rights and the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match the actual figures. All the figures are in rupees and crore.