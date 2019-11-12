Congress leader and former minister DK Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday (November 11) night following a complaint of chest pain. On November 7, DK Shivakumar visited various temples and mutts during his visit to Mysuru.

Earlier, Karnataka politics stalwart Shivakumar was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram for multiple health conditions and underwent tests for dengue and chikungunya.

Shivakumar granted bail in money laundering case

Shivakumar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 23) in a money laundering case. The bail has been granted to DK Shivakumar and the order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait. The Delhi HC has granted the conditional bail on a personal bond of Rs 25 lakh and has also asked DKS to surrender his passport to the court.

DK Shivakumar was held in judicial custody at Delhi's Tihar jail for offences punishable under Section 276C(1), 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 read with Section 193, 199 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.