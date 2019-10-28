The Karnataka Congress is sceptic about its future after the arrival of party's troubleshooter DK Shivakumar on Saturday (October 26) after he was seen holding a JD(S) flag in his welcome rally.

Hundreds of Congress workers had gathered in Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru to welcome Shivakumar, who was on exile from past one month and was recently released. The Congress leader was travelling in an open vehicle from the airport when he was spotted holding both Congress and JD(S) flag.

Shivakumar's publicity stunt

Several party leader including the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has expressed malaise against Shivakumar for doing such a stunt during the procession. He asked what kind of message are we giving to the people when DKS came to Bengaluru and JD(S) flags were shown along with Congress flags? "What kind of message are we giving when a message was given to stay away from JDS," he asked.

DK Shivakumar's rally had also created severe traffic congestion at airport road, where several people had wait for over an hour to pass the traffic jam. Thousands of people had thronged the airport road to welcome the Congress leader and several cranes were also present to shower huge garlands and flowers at the leader.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act on September 3 and was lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. He was released on October 23, after the Delhi High Court granted him bail.