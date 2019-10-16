Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 16 slammed the Congress party for "insulting" the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar and "depriving" him of Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian honour.

Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Akola, PM Modi invoked Savarakar and said, "Congress refused to give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar. They are the ones who are insulting Veer Savarkar and now they are against abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir."

"A shameless opposition is asking what is the connection between Article 370 and Maharashtra. We are proud of the children of Maharashtra who sacrificed everything for Jammu and Kashmir. But today, for their political gains, these people who are steeped in their family are asking what has Maharashtra got to do with Jammu and Kashmir? Doob maro! Doob maro!, " the Prime Minister said at a rally in Akola in Maharashtra.

Ambedkar, who died in 1956, was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1990 by the then VP Singh's government.

PM said it was the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has implemented Ambedkar's Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping Articles 370 and 35A, "but they continue to oppose it".

"Our endeavour is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and in the past five years, we have taken great strides in this... I urge you all to vote for the BJP and bring us back with an even higher majority," Modi urged the gathering.

He called upon the people "to teach a lesson" to all those who oppose the abrogation of Article 370 and help the BJP to take the people of Maharashtra to greater heights through progress and development.