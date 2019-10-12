Ahead of the 2nd day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping's informal summit in Mamallapuram, PM Modi decided to spread a message keeping up with his Swach Bharat Abhiyan mission.

PM Modi took to his Twitter account posting a video of himself "plogging" and gathering litter like water bottles, plastic waste, wrappers thrown on the beach outside Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa where he is staying.

In the 30 minutes video, he was seen walking bare feet, sporting a black t-shirt and tracks and holding a plastic bag which he used to collect all the plastic litter from on the beach.

He tweeted, "Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. I also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy."

Modi also tweeted that he had a refreshing walk and also exercised along the scenic coast.

Coined by Erik Ahlstrom, fitness enthusiast, plogging is derived from a combination of words jogging and "plocka upp" which translates to "pick up" in Swedish. Plogging is a fitness routine that began in Sweden.

On Friday, Modi held the second informal summit with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram. The two leaders are set to hold more meetings on Saturday, where trade and business will be the main focus.