Chinese President Xi Jinping will be landing in Chennai on Friday ahead of his 2nd informal summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram, a sleepy, seaside town on the outskirts of the city.

The leaders will discuss bilateral issues and forging a partnership between the two countries.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs released ahead of the impending visit said, "The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening the India-China Closer Development Partnership."

Just before Xi's visit to India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Kahn called on him earlier this week in China and the duo released a joint statement. The statement said that China, which calls itself Pakistan's fair-weather friend, is paying close attention to the developments in the area. It asked India and Pakistan to resolve the matter peacefully.

Here are the Live updates on the second informal summit between the leaders:

