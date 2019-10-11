Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's second 'informal summit' in Chennai, a huge gate near 'Pancha Rathas' in Mamallapuram has been decorated. The Department of Horticulture in Tamil Nadu has decorated the gate with at least 18 varieties of vegetables and fruits, brought from different parts of the state.

Around 200 staff members and trainees of the Department of Horticulture spent almost 10 hours to decorate the gate in Mahabalipuram where PM Modi and Xi Jinping are expected to visit. Tamilvendhan, Additional Director of Department of Horticulture told news agency ANI that the vegetables used to decorate the gate are organic and they have been directly brought from the farms across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, banana trees have also been planted near Shore Temple in Tamil Nadu to give PM Modi and the Chinese President a grand welcome.

Today's summit will be Xi Jinping's second informal meet with PM Modi in Mahabalipuram, a coastal town about 56 km south of Chennai. Both the leaders met in Wuhan in April last year for the first informal summit.

Xi Jinping left for India this morning on a nearly 24-hour visit for his second informal summit with PM Modi. He arrived in Chennai to a grand welcome as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly P Dhanapal welcomed the Chinese leader.