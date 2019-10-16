A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, October 16. Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists led by commander Nasir Chadru were reportedly killed in the encounter.

Security forces conducted a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora village in Bijbehara area following specific information about a group of terrorists hiding in the area. The hiding terrorists resorted to firing, triggering an encounter in which three terrorists got killed.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the terrorists along with their bodies but identification is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway in the Valley.

This is the first incident in the Valley after postpaid mobile services on the BSNL network in the region were restored in an effort to restore normalcy.

While the mobile services have been restored, the internet is still suspended in the Valley. However, for tourism's sake internet services will be present at designated spots.

The central government cut off telephone and internet lines in the state of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of revoking Article 370 on August 5, striking down long-standing constitutional provisions for the Muslim-majority region that is also claimed by India's nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)