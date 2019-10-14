Almost 72 days after shut down of communication networks in the Kashmir Valley, the Indian government has restored postpaid mobile services on the BSNL network in the rest of the region.

On August 4, the central government has scrapped Article 370, effectively removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and making it a union territory.

Mobile services were restored in Jammu and Ladakh regions in phases over the past weeks but communication remained suspended in the Kashmir Valley since 5 August.

"Following improvement in the overall situation in the valley it has been decided to allow post-paid mobile phone services from Monday forenoon," Rohit Kansal, spokesman of the state government was quoted as saying by IANS on Saturday.

While mobile services have been restored, the internet is still suspended but for tourism's sake, which was restored last week, service will be present at designated spots.

Earlier, ministers said that India's stand on Article 370 will open the doors of development in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and help people to prosper.