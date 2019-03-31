The master of the art of teasing, director Rohit Shetty had introduced Akshay Kumar's character Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer Veer Sooryavanshi (his upcoming film titled by the same name) with a thunderous entry at the closing scene of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. It was being reported that the team was on the look out of the leading lady of the film and names likes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were one of the top contenders. And now the makers of the film have finally zeroed in on Katrina Kaif to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.

"Yes Katrina Kaif has been locked for the role, and will be seen opposite Akshay in Sooryavanshi," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

"Katrina and Akshay Kumar have shared screen space in films like Namastey London, Singh Is Kingg and Welcome, and everyone knows the chemistry between them. With this casting the makers of Sooryavanshi are looking at cashing in on this fact, especially since the two have not been seen together on screen for a while now. Also given the fact that Katrtina has featured in action films like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, getting her on-board was an obvious choice since she has already proved herself adept at executing action sequences," the source added.

It was being reported that Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar had a slight tussle over the casting of female lead. Rohit Shetty wanted to cast some other actress for the part in the film but, Akshay Kumar, who has given a number of hit films with Katrina Kaif like Namastey London and Singh is King was adamant on Katrina being brought onboard. But now all of that has been put aside to focus on the film.

On Friday, Rohit Shetty, at an award show, said that they will announce the female lead in next 2-3 days adding that the team will begin shooting for the film in the month of May. Sooryavanshi will be released in 2019.