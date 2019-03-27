After the phenomenal success of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, the audience can't help but desperately wait for Rohit Shetty's next cop action – Sooryavanshi. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film is expected to have cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

A number of A-list names were floating around as who would be cast in the film as the female lead opposite Akshay and the latest we hear is that Katrina Kaif has finally been zeroed in for the film. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif has been brought on board on Akshay Kumar's insistence, though Rohit Shetty was not totally in agreement with the whole idea. Yes, you read it right. Rohit Shetty wanted to cast some other actress for the part in the film but, Akshay Kumar, who has given a number of hit films with Katrina Kaif like Namastey London and Singh is King was adamant on Katrina being brought onboard.

And, Rohit Shetty finally agreed. The report states that Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar even had a slight tussle over the matter but now all of that has been put aside to focus on the film.

Prior to that, Katrina Kaif would be seen with Salman Khan in Bharat which also stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to play the part but owing to her sudden engagement and wedding, the diva had to back out of the project at the last minute.

Reports of Salman Khan having paired up with Katrina Kaif for the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise was making news recently. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's Kesari has been raining moolahs at the box-office and has been declared a hit by critics and audience alike.