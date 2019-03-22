Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is set for July 30 release, will clash big-ticket Bollywood movies like Inshallah starring Salman Khan, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Post Baahubali 2 release, all eyes are set to on SS Rajamouli's next movie. The success of Baahubali franchise has generated a massive amount of expectations on RRR and the director has a huge responsibility on his shoulders. He has taken more than a year to announce this film, which happens to be another fictional historical movie. He is said to have a lot of research on the subject of the film.

Several speculations were being made on various aspects of RRR and SS Rajamouli recently held a press meet to put all the rumours to rest. Meanwhile, the director also announced its release date. A post on the Twitter handle of RRR read, "July 30th, 2020... RRR... In theatres, Worldwide!!! In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously. An @ssrajamouli Film..."

July 30, 2020, happens to be the Eid holiday. It is known that many Bollywood filmmakers fight this release date. The makers Inshallah, Sooryavanshi and Shamshera have already locked this date for their release. It is going to be a clash among the titans - Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor.

More than Rs 300 crore has been spent on the production and promotion of Inshallah, Sooryavanshi and Shamshera. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's RRR is alone made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore. The stakes are really on these movies. Since all the biggies release on the same date, they will face the scarcity of cinema halls. They will also eat away each other's share and end up suffering losses.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Inshallah will feature superstar Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is an action-packed adventure of an anti-terror squad. Written by Karan Johar, the film features Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Aditya Chopra's Shamshera is also an action-adventure film starring Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.