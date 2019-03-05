Akshay Kumar has locked Eid 2020 for his upcoming release Sooryavanshi, leaving fans of Salman Khan wondering if it is a direct challenge to the latter or it was mutually decided.

As soon as the big announcement of Sooryavanshi to be released on Eid 2020 was made, it started a discussion on social media. It is well known that it is Salman who always releases his movies on the occasion of Eid. Even his next film Bharat is going to hit the theatres this year Eid.

On the other side, Akshay mostly releases his movies around Republic Day or Independence Day. Hence, the Khiladi actor suddenly choosing the occasion of Eid for his big release left a lot of people little perplexed.

Although it is not confirmed if Salman will come up with any of his films on Eid 2020, netizens are already making a lot of speculations. While some opined that it is a direct challenge from Akshay for a box office clash to Salman, some others are saying that the former must have fixed the slot after having a discussion with the Dabangg star. A few also felt that Salman does not have any movie for Eid 2020, and hence, Akshay and director Rohit Shetty must have made the decision.

There are other Salman fans, who are confident that if Salman comes up with any of his movies on the same date, Akshay's film will have no chance to win at the box office.

The only confirmed upcoming Salman film apart from Bharat is the movie that will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is yet to go on floors, and it is not confirmed if it will be complete before Eid 2020.

Akshay will be seen playing the role of a cop in Sooryavanshi. His character was introduced at the climax of Rohit Shetty's last release Simmba.

So Akshay, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar trying to storm the Salman Khan's bastion. SURYAVANSHI to release on Eid 2020. Will Salman too announce a film & opt for a clash? Or was he consulted before Karan & Akshay made this announcement? Either way no solo release for Salman next year — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 5, 2019

But it's not official.. if salman is coming on eid, he will single handedly eat up akshay,? that too a bhansali film. — ?Shamir!?#TD (@Shamirs_Style) March 5, 2019

Agar #Suryavanshi Eid per Arahii ha Tu Ek Baat Zaroor Btaa Doooo



Karan Johar Ur Akshay Kumar ny Salman Khan sy Baat kii hoo giii Date Leny kii

Warna Karan Johar kii Itnii Himmat nii ha Wo EID Per Salman K Sth Movie Release kre



Agar ni POucha Tu Postponed k liay tayar raho — Salman Khan FC (@FanClubofSalma1) March 5, 2019