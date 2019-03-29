Trust Katrina Kaif to make your heart skip a beat with her endless beauty and it will probably take only a second for her to make you fall in love with her. And that's what happened when she decided to treat her millions of fans with one of her exotic throwback bikini photos on her Instagram.

Half-submerged in the crystal clear blue water of the Philippines, water baby Katrina was oozing hotness while donning a skimpy black monokini. And there would've been a better time to offer a visual delight to her fans who have been bearing the scorching heat of summer.

On a related note, Katrina Kaif recently became the owner of a new luxury car Range Rover, which was reportedly gifted by Salman Khan. According to gulte.com, sources said Salman recently purchased four Range Rover cars - among which he gifted one to Katrina and remaining for others in his family.

The image of her new car was posted by a Mumbai-based paparazzi, comparing the actress' old car and the latest Range Rover. But mid-day.com reported that Katrina, a "car enthusiast", has bought herself a Range Rover after owning an Audi.

On the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bharat wherein she will be seen playing the love interest of her ex-lover and good friend Salman Khan. In the movie, the two will get married which will surely send their fans into frenzy in cinema halls on Eid this year. The trailer of Bharat will be launched on April 24 and will also be showcased with The Avengers: Endgame on April 26. But what's more interesting that, after Bharat, Salman and Katrina will continue their love saga in the third installement of their Tiger franchise.

