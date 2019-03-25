The pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is not only loved by their millions of fans on-screen but off-screen as well. And whenever the two come together for any event, the crowd never fails to chant Salman and Katrina's names while interacting with them. As we know that the ex-lovers will soon be seen recreating their magic on the silver screen in their upcoming film Bharat. But what's more interesting that, after Bharat, Salman and Katrina will continue their love saga in the third installement of their Tiger franchise.

Recently, Salman was invited as the chief guest at the ongoing Saudi Film Festival which is held in Dhahran. When Salman began interacting with the interviewer in a session called An Evening With Salman Khan in front of a large audience, he was asked which is that one actress whom he likes to work with the most. But even before Salman could answer the question, the audience started shouting Katrina's name.

Responding to the audience, Salman admitted that he loves to work with Katrina more than any other actress in Bollywood. And while talking about his Bollywood journey and upcoming movies, Salman went on to reveal that he and Katrina will once again be coming back in the third installment of Tiger franchise. The first two parts of Tiger franchise - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - were declared as All Time Blockbusters witnessing their unstoppable run at the box office.

Salman and Katrina are currently gearing up for the release of Bharat which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The trailer of Bharat will be launched on April 24 and will also be showcased with The Avengers: Endgame on April 26.

In Bharat, Salman and Katrina will get married in a grand wedding ceremony which will be backed up by an upbeat wedding song in the film. The movie, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani, is slated to release on Eid this year on June 5.