Karnataka's sports department landed in a very awkward situation after the state's Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) released posters for children with a condom-ringed Olympic logo on it. The posters encouraged children to join a summer sports camp which was taking place from April 15 to May 5.

The condom ringed Olympic logo was featured on the poster with the words 'First Step Towards Olympics' written underneath it. The gaffe was first noticed by athletes who complained to the concerned authorities. The incident came to light on April 27, Saturday.

The poster was meant for children aged 8 to 16 for a summer camp at the Sri Kanteerava stadium and the Koramangala stadium in Bengaluru. After the complaints, they removed the posters at both the stadiums, reports Times of India. The complainants demanded the sports minister to take strict action against whoever was responsible for the blunder.

"These were small posters and it was a genuine mistake. We have already removed the posters and will take action against those responsible for this," DYES officials were quoted as saying by TOI.

A former sportsperson said that the person who made the poster probably did not realise the condom ring Olympic logo when he was making it but it "became rather obvious when the actual A3-size posters were printed and posted at both the venues, inviting children for the camps."

A private printing press was given the task of making the poster. They had taken the image from the internet. However, it was discovered that the condom ring Olympic logo will feature in search results only when it is specifically searched.

The condom Olympic ring logo became famous in 2012 and 2016 when news broke out that participants were carrying condoms in the Games Village.