In the wake of several crimes against women, consent in sexual intimacy is often talked about. Now, one Argentina based company has come up with a condom called "consent condom".

Displaying a new kind of innovation, Tulipan Argentina has introduced a new product called "consent condom". The speciality of this product is that the cover opens only when two people press the box.

Promoting the concept of consent along with safe and pleasant sexual experience, the company follows a tagline – "If it's not a yes, it's a no".

"Tulipan has always spoken of safe pleasure but for this campaign we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship - pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent. If it's not a yes, it's a no," Joaquin Campins of the ad agency marketing the product said in an interview.

"Why this box can only be opened in two? Because this is how consent works in relationships. Everything has to be two," the Twitter handle promoting the product stated.

While the product is currently being aggressively marketed, "consent condom" will reportedly be launched towards the end of 2019.

People have already started talking about it on social media. While many on Twitter appreciated the initiative, many others found it silly. Some of the people opined that a person who does not value consent would anyway not bother about using a condom or not.

"I'm going to go ahead and bet that someone who doesn't ask for consent is not going to let the lack of a condom stop them," tweeted one person.

"Because rapists are going to worry about birth control. "Oh, sorry, guess I can't rape you because you won't help with the consent condom. Good day, ma'am," said another.