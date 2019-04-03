Ranveer Singh has reportedly broken his deal with a condom brand that he had endorsed for around five years. And one of the speculated reasons for this is his marriage with Deepika Padukone.

According to Forbes, Ranveer and Durex have mutually ended their deal, and have no plans to renew it. The report stated that there are two possible reasons behind the closure of the deal – one being Ranveer's high fees after back to back hit movies, and the second being his marital status.

It is being said that Ranveer decided to stop endorsing a condom brand as he is married to Deepika now.

"Both agreed to part ways amicably. Though a steeper endorsement fee could be a potential reason for breakup, Singh's marital status might have had a bearing on the decision to end the association," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently in the best phase of his life. While he is enjoying his married life with his lady love Deepika, he has been having a wonderful time in terms of his work too.

After the success of Simmba, his last movie Gully Boy not only turned out to be another box office hit but also got him huge critical acclaim. His performance in the film has been widely appreciated, along with the other cast.

On the other side, Deepika too has been having a phenomenal career graph. After the exceptional success of Padmaavat, Deepika has now started shooting for Chhapaak.

Based on the life of a real-life acid survivor, the movie is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. The first look of the film was released recently, and it got immense appreciation.