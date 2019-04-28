After the hoax call on Saturday (April 27) that claimed infiltration of terrorists in the nation, another fake call was reportedly made by a foreign national in Bengaluru as a revenge to the hotel staff for insulting her.

A Canadian woman informed the city police that massive explosives were being stored at a five-star hotel near UB City in the city's central business district (CBD) on Thursday, April 25. As the state was already on a high alert in the wake of the Sri Lankan terror attacks, the police investigated over the matter.

According to the reports, the foreign woman called the Bengaluru Police and said that the explosives are being housed at the hotel to trigger blasts around the city. She also named the hotel manager saying that he has a blueprint of the locations that are going to be bombed.

The Vidhan Soudha police team along with the bomb squad and sniffer dogs went to the star hotel and conducted search operations, but understood that it was a hoax. The police then tracked the mobile number from which the call was made.

"The call came from a phone belonging to a private security guard working on Double Road. When questioned, he said a woman had approached him seeking his mobile. She told him she had lost her cell phone and wanted to call her family." The guard claimed she spoke in English, returned the phone and left, reports TOI.

The police inspected the surveillance cameras from the nearby areas and spotted the woman behind the plot. The hotel manager was shown the surveillance footage and he identified the woman as a frequent visitor at the hotel and remembered an incident with the woman, adds the report.

The hotel manager alleged that a few days ago the woman had visited the spa in the hotel and went off without making the payments. As she was a frequent visitor at the hotel, the manager collected the due amount from her on Wednesday when she arrived at the hotel with her friends.

The woman felt insulted in front of her friends over the incident which triggered her to take this step as an act of revenge. However, the police have identified the woman, who is an OCI (overseas citizen of India) card-holder from Canada and has sought permission from the court to book a criminal case against her.