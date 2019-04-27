The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) arrested a truck driver after it turned out that the terror alert he raised on Friday was a hoax. A warning had been issued to eight states after the police got the call that that said as many as 19 terrorists had infiltrated into the country.

The BCP received the call on Friday evening from a man claiming to be a lorry driver from Tamil Nadu. The fake informant named as Swamy Sundar Murthy said 19 terrorists had infiltrated into India and are planning terror attacks across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Goa and Maharashtra.

Murthy told the police that the terrorists have planned attacks on trains in the above-mentioned states. According to the police, he made the call en route Hosur in Tamil Nadu around 5.30 pm and was speaking in broken Tamil and Hindi. He said that the terror attacks would hit all the major cities in the South Indian states.

Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju had sent fax messages to all the concerned states alerting them of a possible attack and urging them to take immediate necessary action to prevent any untoward action.

However, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested the informant Murthy near Avalahalli, suburbs of Bengaluru, by tracing his phone number through which he had contacted the police.

According to the reports, Murthy was working as a driver with the Indian army and he claimed that he had got visions of a possible terror attack as he does regular meditation. The CCB sleuths have handed him over to the Vidhana Soudha police for further investigations.

This hoax call came at a time when the nation is on high alert following the Sri Lanka Easter Sunday blasts that killed more than 250 dead and injured nearly 500.

On Thursday, a cab driver in Bengaluru reported to police he received a call from a foreign number asking him to to plant bombs in a local church.