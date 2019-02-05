The Art of Living, in collaboration with the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), is organising a special workshop for 42 youth in the age group of 15 to 22 years, who have been victims of communal violence in the past, under the Know My India Program. The workshop will conclude on February 8.

The youth from six states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Gujarat, along with 10 official mentors of Government Escorts would be present for the program, which will be held at Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru.

"A disease-free body, quiver-free breath, stress-free mind, inhibition-free intellect, obsession-free memory, ego that includes all, and soul which is free from sorrow is the birthright of every human being," says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of The Art of Living.

The youth are likely to interact with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The objectives will be to help the children deal with the post-traumatic stress, provide them life tools to manage their emotions and eliminate disturbing impressions of the past events, to have them experience deep relaxation and peace, give them a broader and more inclusive view of the world and how each individual is connected with the others beyond social identities, the participants, through fun interactive processes, will be taught various body-breath mechanisms, and practical tools of wisdom.

"The cornerstone is the powerful rhythmic breathing practice called Sudarshan Kriya, whose regular practice is known to significantly reduce stress hormones, improve clarity of mind and increase one's happiness quotient," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said.

About National Foundation For Communal Harmony

The National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The main objective of the Foundation is to provide assistance to the children/youth rendered orphan/destitute in communal, caste, ethnic or terrorist violence for their rehabilitation besides promoting communal harmony and national integration through various activities.

The NFCH sponsors/conducts different activities for the promotion of communal harmony and strengthening of national integration. The Foundation under Extension Activities viz. Reach, Interfaith Interaction, Partnership and Cause Partnership take up various activities, either independently or through state governments/ administrations, NGOs, educational and other institutions with a view to promoting communal harmony and national integration.

About The Art of Living

The Art of Living is a global humanitarian NGO founded and led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Their International Headquarters at Bengaluru regularly host various sections of society, with special focus on people affected by violence.

In the past, several programmes have been conducted for youth from J&K, North East, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Naxal areas to help them overcome trauma and stress of violence and build peace in the society.

Know My India Programme is a unique programme initiated by the NFCH to bring together financially assisted children of the Foundation from different States/Regions of the country to promote oneness, fraternity and national integration.

The programme is all about familiarization with the environment, family life and social customs of the people living in different parts of the country; developing an understanding of the common historical and cultural heritage of the country.