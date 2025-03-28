Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited Lokbandhu Shri Raj Narayan Combined Hospital in Lucknow after four teenagers, including two girls, died and several others fell sick due to food poisoning at a government-run shelter home.

The Chief Minister took stock of the situation and assured proper treatment to the sick children

"Today, I met the children affected by food poisoning at Lokbandhu Shri Raj Narayan Combined Hospital, Lucknow, enquired about their well-being, and obtained information about their treatment from the doctors," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

He further said that the well-being of the children is the top priority and that skilled doctors are ensuring proper treatment. "May all the children get well soon, this is my prayer to Lord Shri Ram," he added.

The tragic incident took place at Nirvana Rajkiya Bal Grah, a government-run children's home in Lucknow, which houses 142 children.

Reports suggest that some of the children started showing symptoms of illness on March 20. Since then, 23 children have been hospitalized, with their condition deteriorating over time.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Lokbandhu Hospital, Dr Rajiv Dixit, stated, "Upon arrival, some children were found suffering from anaemia and dehydration. We have conducted all necessary investigations, including X-rays and blood tests."

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr N.B. Singh also noted that several children were experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. "The exact cause remains unclear, but severe dehydration may have played a role," he said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the District Magistrate has ordered an immediate inquiry to determine the exact cause of the illness. Authorities are closely examining the food provided at the children's home and the overall living conditions at the facility.

Dr Rajiv Dixit also said that many of the affected children were mentally challenged and required dedicated care. "It is likely that they had caretakers at the facility, but we need to assess if adequate supervision was in place," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)