The new Kia EV6 is now available in India, priced at INR 65.9 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Pan India). With its enhanced features, including an advanced ADAS 2.0 package and a next-generation 84-kWh battery offering an impressive 663 km range (ARAI MIDC Full). The new EV6 will be available in one variant (GT Line) with AWD.

The model features 15 enhancements over the outgoing model including sportier and more aggressive front end inspired by Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy which includes a new Star Map Graphic Connected DRL with Sequential Indicators and GT-Line front bumper. It also sports striking 48.74cm (19") Aerodynamic glossy-finish alloy wheels, and star-map LED rear combination lamps with Sequential Indicators, further amplifying its futuristic appeal.

Inside, the new EV6 delivers a refined luxury experience with a premium and spacious cabin design. A new double D-cut steering wheel with hands-on detection technology enhances driving convenience. The connected car navigation cockpit with dual 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) panoramic curved display, seamlessly integrates next-generation infotainment for an immersive digital experience.

The new Kia EV6 comes with Kia Connect 2.0, featuring Kia Connect Diagnostics (KCD) for remote vehicle diagnostics. Over-the-air (OTA) software updates allow 34 ECU controllers to be updated remotely, eliminating the need for service center visits. The Digital Key 2.0, featuring Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, transforms a compatible smartphone into a virtual key, allowing seamless locking, unlocking, and ignition, even when the device remains in a pocket or bag. It can also be shared with others via a simple text message, enhancing accessibility and convenience. To further enhance the connectivity, the car comes with 100+ connected features.

The new Kia EV6 augments the safety level with the latest ADAS 2.0 package, incorporating 27 advanced safety and driver assistance features, including 5 new autonomous features. These constitute FCA 2.0 - Junction Turning, which detects oncoming vehicles while making turns at intersections, and FCA 2.0 - Junction Crossing, designed to prevent collisions when passing through junctions. Enhancing safety further, FCA 2.0 - Lane Change Assist and FCA 2.0 - Evasive Steering Assist offer additional protection during lane changes and emergency maneuvering, ensures a secure and controlled driving experience in unexpected situations. Additionally, LFA 2.0 - Lane Follow Assist helps maintain optimal lane positioning, significantly reducing the risk of accidents caused by unintended lane departures.

Built on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the new EV6 seamlessly blends a bold design with progressive engineering. Its 84-kWh battery pack now delivers an impressive 663 km (ARAI MIDC Full) range on a single charge, setting new benchmarks for long-distance EV travel. The vehicle also promises an exhilarating driving experience with a power output of 325 PS and 605 Nm of torque. Kia's ultra-fast charging technology enables the vehicle to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes with a 350kW fast charger, enhancing convenience for modern drivers.

Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, The new Kia EV6 is a true testament of our EV mobility advancement highlighting the design, comfort and technology. With the bigger battery pack, enhanced safety features and outstanding design, it will set a benchmark in the India's premium EV market and take the EV6 legacy forward. The new EV6 will meet the requirements of the evolving Indian customers who seek both performance and sustainability. It embodies Kia's vision for the future of mobility and we are confident that the new EV6 will strengthen our brand presence and contribute significantly to India's EV adoption journey".