Inside Ferrari's First Official Service Centre in Bengaluru: Watch

Ferrari's roaring presence in India just hit a new milestone as Select Cars, the official Ferrari importer in New Delhi, opened India's first official Ferrari service center in Bengaluru. This expansion ensures that Ferrari owners in South India now have access to world-class aftercare, exclusive experiences, and seamless servicing, bringing the Prancing Horse closer to its passionate community. This marks India's third such dealership, after Mumbai and Delhi, and first for South India.

Ferrari Bengaluru houses Ferrari-certified technicians, ensuring precision-driven maintenance and diagnostics that uphold Ferrari's legendary engineering standards. But beyond servicing, it introduces exclusive customer experiences, including:

Dedicated Ferrari test drives for enthusiasts looking to feel the thrill of a Ferrari on the road. A walk-in coffee lounge, inspired by Ferrari's Italian heritage, offering an immersive brand experience. Specialized owner training programs designed to help Ferraristi get the most out of their machines.

Additionally, Ferrari Bengaluru introduces the 360° Care Programme, providing comprehensive servicing, along with the Park & Fly service, allowing clients to leave their Ferraris in expert hands while they travel. The dealership is spread across 11,000 sq ft area, of which 5,000 sq ft is for sales and 6,000 sq ft acquires the service bay.

Certified Pre-Owned: Ferrari Approved

For those looking to own a Ferrari, the center also brings access to Ferrari Approved, the marque's exclusive pre-owned certification program. Every Ferrari-approved model undergoes 201 rigorous checks, covering everything from electrical systems to bodywork and interiors, ensuring each vehicle meets Ferrari's highest quality standards. The trade-in program makes upgrading to a newer model even more seamless, giving Ferrari owners more reasons to stay within the family.

As Select Cars marks 10 years of representing Ferrari in India, this expansion underscores the growing demand for luxury automobiles in South India. Yadur Kapur, owner and CEO of Select Cars, emphasized the significance of this launch.

"Ferrari Bengaluru is more than just a service centre—it's a celebration of Ferrari's legacy. Over the past decade, we have built an extraordinary Ferrari experience for our clients in New Delhi, and now, we're bringing the same excellence, innovation, and service to South India. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Ferraristi in the region," he said.

Strategically located at near ITC Factory, Bengaluru, the facility ensures Ferrari owners have easy access to top-tier maintenance and support.

What this means for South India's Ferrari community

For years, Ferrari owners in South India had to look beyond their region for official service and support. With this new center, Ferrari Bengaluru becomes the go-to destination for expert diagnostics, maintenance, and ownership support—elevating the Ferrari experience for the present and future generations of Ferraristi.