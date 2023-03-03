While online food delivery major Zomato's consolidated loss widened to Rs 346.6 crore on-year for the quarter ended December 31, its Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has bought a brand-new Ferrari Roma worth Rs 4.3 crore.

The new Ferrari was recently spotted on the roads in Gurugram, where Zomato Headquarters is located, reports Cartoq.com.

The Ferrari Roma is in the same red colour as the Zomato logo.

Goyal also owns a Lamborghini Urus and a Porsche 911 Carrera S.

His love for fancy and expensive cars continue as the food-tech giant's consolidated loss widened to Rs 346.6 crore as against a loss of Rs 63 crore in the year-ago period.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 250.8 crore in the September quarter.

Goyal has a competition in buying expensive cars with former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who also owns a fancy fleet.

Grover said in January that he has four cars and several entrepreneurs like him also have the same fetish for luxury vehicles.

Grover has a Mercedes Benz GLS 350, a Mercedes-Maybach S650, a Porche Cayman and an Audi A6.

Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa also bought a Range Rover after a recent funding round, Grover claimed.

