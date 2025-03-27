Raghav Chadha discusses leadership, politics, and personal growth at NDTV Yuva Conclave

At the NDTV Yuva Conclave, Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Wednesday shared invaluable insights on his journey, from his recent experience at Harvard to his personal life with wife - Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

Having joined AAP in 2012, Chadha played a crucial role as the party's treasurer and was instrumental in drafting the Delhi Lokpal Bill.

During his student years, Raghav Chadha had aspired to study at Harvard. "Many years ago, during my student days, I applied for Harvard Kennedy School's Master's in Public Policy programme," he revealed.

"I wanted to study there for one and a half to two years. But at that time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had just been formed, and we were contesting several elections. So, despite applying, I withdrew my application. That dream remained unfulfilled."

However, this year, his dream was realised when he was invited to attend the prestigious Global Leadership Programme at Harvard Kennedy School (HKS). "Every year, the World Economic Forum recognises young high achievers globally as Young Global Leaders," Chadha explained. "From these, a few are selected and invited to Harvard Kennedy School for a Global Leadership Programme in Public Policy."

Describing the experience as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity", Chadha said that the insights gained from the programme would help him become a "better" parliamentarian.

"Our classes covered topics ranging from leadership and negotiation to artificial intelligence. I feel it was a fantastic learning opportunity," he added. "Hopefully, I will become a better parliamentarian, raise people's voices more effectively, and address critical issues I might not have otherwise considered."

Raghav Chadha also spoke fondly of the distinguished individuals he met during the programme, including members of parliament from Mongolia and Malaysia, advisors to former U.S. President Barack Obama, a Paralympic gold medalist, and even an Arsenal football player.

"The faculty was also amazing. Our professors included the former Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Treasury Secretary to the President of the United States," he recalled.

While reflecting on his career, Chadha shifted to discuss his personal life, particularly his marriage to Parineeti Chopra.

"I was a solo traveller, and life was going great. I felt there was no need for marriage. But then I met Pari, and we got married. Now, I feel like I met her too late," he confessed.

"If she had come into my life five, seven, or even ten years earlier, we could have spent a longer journey together."

He described how marriage had brought stability and fulfillment into his life.

"With her coming into my life, I feel like my life has taken a good turn. Many things that used to feel incomplete now feel whole. Earlier, I felt the absence of a partner, a companion, and a friend. But now, I don't feel that void anymore."

He also opened up about the supportive role his wife plays in his career.

"If I am feeling anxious or nervous before delivering a speech in Parliament, just one conversation with her — either on the phone or in person — fills me with energy and confidence. All my fears and anxieties disappear within a minute," he said. "Choosing the right person to be with is key."

(With inputs from IANS)