A Kashmiri civilian was shot dead by the CRPF forces at Kawoosa Khalisa village in Narbal area of central Kashmir Budgam on Wednesday, May 13.

According to the sources, the man was going in his vehicle and was fired upon by the CRPF personnel which hit him around right should and chest.

Civilian killed

"A civil vehicle fled from 2 nakas in Narbal kawoosa. Upon which CRPF party fired in which one person got injured. (He has been) shifted to hospital," SSP Budgam Nagpure Amod said, adding, "Further details awaited."

The man identified as Peer Mehrajudin of Makhama Beerwah Budgam was shifted to SHMS hospital Srinagar in critical condition. However, he was declared as brought dead by the doctors who attended upon him at the hospital.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, medical superintendent of the SMHS hospital confirmed to GNS that the man was brought dead to the hospital.

CRPF jawans commit suicide

Meanwhile, two CRPF jawans in Kashmir have committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting themselves with the service rifle.

A CRPF officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district had shot himself after he feared of being infected with Covid-19. The CRPF sources said he was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

Same sources said he had left behind a suicide note in which he said, "I am afraid I may have corona. No one should touch my body. I am afraid I have corona".

Another officer too committed suicide on Tuesday evening whose motive is yet to be understood.