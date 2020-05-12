One more CRPF officer committed suicide in Kashmir on Tuesday, May 12 by shooting himself with his service rifle. Earlier on the same day, another officer committed suicide in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to details, the Assistant Sub Inspector of the CRPF posted in Srinagar shot himself with his service rifle.

The CRPF said the reason for the suicide is not known.

CRPF jawan shoots himself feared of Covid

Earlier in the day, a CRPF officer committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after he feared that he might have been infected with Covid-19.

Sub-inspector Fatah Singh was posted in the Mattan area of the Anantnag district where he shot himself with his service rifle to end his life.

The CRPF sources said he was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

Same sources said he had left behind a suicide note in which he said, "I am afraid I may have corona. No one should touch my body. I am afraid I have corona".

A CRPF spokesman said, "There is no evidence that he had corona infection. We are now waiting for the test report." He belonged to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.