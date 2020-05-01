Nearly 65 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the 31st Battalion of CRPF, which has become the epicentre of coronavirus cases among the armed forces.

12 more CRPF jawans in the battalion have tested positive for Covid on Friday, May 1, in the Delhi-based battalion.

31st battalion reports more cases

The CRPF Battalion, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III has been reporting positive cases on the coronavirus infection since last week.

According to the reports, the increase in cases started after a nursing assistant in the camp tested positive for Covid.

"All jawans of 31st Battalion who tested positive came in contact with one jawan who tested COVID-19 positive during initial days. All personnel of this Battalion have undergone tests," spoke a senior CRPF official to the media.

Another CRPF jawan belonging to the 194 Battalion of its Rapid Action Force (RAF) was detected COVID-19 positive in Ahmedabad earlier in April. In addition to this, a 55-year-old Sub-Inspector of the 3.5 lakh strong central paramilitary force had succumbed to the infection on April 28.

He died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. Following the jawan's demise, the office of the Batallion was sealed on Wednesday.

Frighteningly, the Chief Medical Officer of CRPF who was deployed in Delhi's Saket area has also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the sources, the CRPF has ensured the availability of sanitiser machines in every duty vehicle in the battalion so that jawans can sanitise themselves while on duty. The central police force has also demanded more vehicles from the concerned authorities in Delhi.