In a heart-wrenching incident in Karnataka's Belagavi, a CRPF Cobra commando was allegedly tied with chains at a police station here. As pictures and tweets related to the incident started spreading across social media, the public is all in anger against the inhuman act of the police force.

State police vs Central police

In the incident reported at Yaksamba village in Chikkodi taluk of Belgavi district, the police have ruthlessly tortured and chained the Central Reserve Police Force's commando, who is said to violate the Covid-19 national lockdown rules.

A picture of Sachin Sunil Sawant, the chained CRPF jawan sitting at the police station has gone viral in social media.

According to the police, Sawant, who was off his duty, was spotted roaming about streets without wearing a protective mask amid the lockdown on April 23. When questioned about the nonchalant act, the jawan used filthy language to the cops, they say.

Meanwhile, the video footage shows the policemen attacking Sawant with their lathis while the latter was cleaning his motorbike.

He was then arrested and sent to judicial custody, from where reportedly, the commando was allegedly mishandled and chained at Belagavi police station.

Social media against the police atrocities

As high waves of anger erupted from the public over the internet against the police atrocities, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Additional Director General wrote a letter to the DGP Karnataka requesting an inquiry into the incident.

"Highly deplorable act of Sadalga police against a Cobra Commando Sachin Savant of 207 Cobra who was on leave and washing his bike outside his house, subsequent assault, arrest and below dignity treatment meted out to the said jawan has demoralised entire CRPF," tweeted an Assistant Commandant in CRPF. He also shared a video that showed Sawant being beaten up by police.

A physical abuse reportedly took place between the CRPF commando and the police personnel prior to the former's arrest. Sources also say that the cops have allegedly paraded Sawant barefoot with chains in his legs after filing an FIR.

The police have charged the officer under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),504 and 505 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code.

Watch the Karnataka policemen beating the CRPF jawan: