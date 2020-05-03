https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/737488/punjab-police-officer-dragged-cars-bonnet-while-enforcing-lockdown.jpg IBTimes IN

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarter in the national capital has been sealed till Tuesday (May 5) after a bus driver of the paramilitary wing was found to be positive for coronavirus, which has infected around 40,000 in India.

Nobody will be allowed to enter the CRPF building in Delhi's Lodhi Road area till further orders, officials confirmed.

The largest paramilitary force's headquarters based in south Delhi's CGO complex was sealed soon after the driver's Covid-19 report was found positive.

The driver, who is employed at the CRPF headquarters for several years, was tested after he exhibited some symptoms of the deadly virus.

"Soon after a bus driver was found positive, the CRPF headquarters was closed for sanitisation. The headquarters' building will be opened after the sanitisation drive is over. The drive will be done in the premises on Monday," CRPF DIG M Dhinakaran told news agency IANS.

The CRPF's driver found positive when the force's 135 personnel of 31st Battalion based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III were already declared COVID-19 infected.

With this fresh case, the total count of CRPF personnel affected with the virus touched 137 across the country.

A 55-year-old Sub-Inspector of the 3.5 lakh strong paramilitary force had succumbed to corona infection on Tuesday.

135 tested positive from CRPF Battalion

As many as 480 personnel were tested from the 31st Battalion for Covid-19. Of the 458 test reports out so far, 135 tested positive and 323 negative from the Battalion.

The 31st Battalion is one of the largest contingents of CRPF. Ever since the first coronavirus case was reported from the battalion, the numbers seem to be skyrocketing.

It has been learnt that the virus reached the Battalion through a medical staff of the unit.

Delhi saw 384 new cases on Saturday, taking the total toll to 4,122. The national capital has recorded the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

