Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday met with an accident in Dehradun while shooting for her debut film Student Of The Year.

Tiger Shroff, debutante Tara Sutaria and the crew were shooting for the first schedule of the Punit Malhotra directorial.

Ananya was driving a car for a scene but something went wrong with the vehicle and the debutante lost control of it. Her car crashed into a tree. Fortunately, Ananya escaped the accident without any injury.

"Ananya had to drive a car for one of the scenes. She's a good driver, but something went wrong and she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, The team had taken proper precautions before the scene. All the safety gears were in place and nothing happened to Ananya. She didn't even get a scratch," a source close to the film was quoted as saying by DNA.

Tiger, Ananya and Tara started shooting for the sequel of Student Of The Year a couple of months. Director Punit Malhotra had been sharing behind the scenes moments with his fans on Instagram by treating them pictures straight from the film's sets.

While the three young actors are the new addition to the SOTY family, the original stars of the prequel - Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra - will be seen doing a cameo in the film. However, the details of their role have been kept under wraps by the makers. Alia Bhatt will also reportedly make a special appearance in the film.

Produced under Dharma Productions banner, the movie is slated to release November 23, this year.