Megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter, costume designer Sushmita Konidela and Vishnu Prasad are turning producers with ZEE5's new web series, which is directed by Anand Ranga and produced under their banner Goldbox Entertainments.

The Mega family has contributed several actors to the Telugu film industry. Nagababu's daughter Niharika Konidela was the first girl from the family to enter the film industry. Months after she made an acting debut, Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela made her debut as a costume designer and worked in his dream project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sushmita Konidela and her husband Vishnu Prasad have launched a new production house named Goldbox Entertainments. The couple is now foraying into the digital world as producers. They have announced a crime drama based on true events with ZEE5. Her mother Surekha launched the web series at an opening ceremony on Saturday morning. The mega web series is set to stream soon on ZEE5 soon.

PRO BA Raju tweeted the photos of its launch and wrote July 11, ".@ZEE5Telugu is set to bring a web series based on true events involving a cop and criminals. Set in Hyderabad, the @AnandRanga Ranga directorial is produced by @sushkonidela & #VishnuPrasad on @goldboxent ring @prakashraaj & #SampathRaj #ZEE5 #ZEE5Telugu #SushmitaKonidela."

The web series is going to be an 8-episode web series with terrorism as the backdrop. It is inspired by certain true events involving a cop and a bunch of notorious criminal stories from Hyderabad. Sushmita Konidela said, "We, at Goldbox Entertainments are happy to announce our collaboration with the highly famed digital platform ZEE5 for our first web series production. This project is directed by Anand Ranga."

Versatile actor Prakash Raj, Sampath Raj playing key roles

Director Anand Ranga, of Oye! fame will wield the megaphone for this web series, which is his maiden venture in the universe of OTT. Versatile actor Prakash Raj and Sampath Raj will be playing key roles in the web series, which is currently being shot with all the necessary and safety measures in Hyderabad.

ZEE5 has been at the forefront of delivering the best content and Loser, Chadarangam and GOD (Gods Of Dharmapuri) are some of its shows. Comedy, message-oriented entertainment, political drama, sports drama, gangster dramas - we have seen them all on the video streaming platform. ZEE5 has been moulding its content in keeping with the varied tastes of the viewers. From Original web series to films and direct-to-OTT feature releases, ZEE5 has been winning the hearts of the Telugu audience.