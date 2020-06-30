ZEE5 has announced the launch of three new episodes of its most popular Telugu original Amrutham Dhvitheeyam. These new episodes are now streaming in addition to previously released lockdown special.

Amrutham Dhvitheeyam earlier had five episodes. Its sixth episode is about how a dengue outbreak in the city makes Amrutha Rao take extreme precautionary measures. In the seventh episode 7, Sanjeevini can be seen floating the idea of conducting kitty parties at Amrutha Vilas. The eighth episode is about a book launch and how their attempts to recoup their investment only gets worse with unimaginable twists and turns!

Current scenario of lockdown troubles

Amrutham Dhvitheeyam stars Harshavardhan (Amrutham), LB Sriram (Anji), Sivanarayana (Appaji), and Vasu Inturi (Sarvam). ZEE5 recently announced a Lockdown Special, which is a situational comedy of two episodes. Viewers loved them, given that they could immediately relate to the current scenario of lockdown troubles in a funny way.

After watching these new episodes, a viewer named Ravi Cherukuri tweeted, "Fun and comedy need not be loud. Amrutham proves that yet again. Brilliant #AmruthamDhvitheeyam #Amrutham."

Sai Krishna, another viewer of Amrutham Dhvitheeyam, tweeted, "Nostalgic moment for 90s kids, same fun and madness with clean comedy.Kudos to the team for making this happen #AmruthamDhvitheeyam

Amrutham 1 starring Sivaji Raja, Naresh, Harshavardhan, and Gundu Hanumatha Rao was a popular Telugu TV sitcom in 2001. Two friends, Amrutham and Anji, come up with creative ideas to improve their restaurant business and get rich but fail with hilarious consequences every single time.

Sarvam, their loyal but loco man Friday and Appaji their rapacious landlord contributed famously to their comedy of errors and also became extremely popular characters.

6 Years after it began telecast as a weekly sitcom, Amrutham ended its run on Television. Now after 13 years, the show is back as Amrutham Dhvitheeyam. It premiered exclusively on ZEE5 on 25th March and new episodes every month thereafter, produced by Ganga Raju Gunnam.