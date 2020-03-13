Director SS Rajamouli took a break from RRR movie shoot to launch the trailer of Amrutham Dhvitheeyam. The Baahubali creator turned nostalgic, as he spoke about hit Telugu comedy serial Amrutham.

Amrutham is one of the most popular Telugu TV serials and its first episode was aired on Gemini TV in 2001. It was re-telecast on Zee Telugu, Maa TV, Maa Gold and ETV Plus in the later years. But the daily soap has gone on to garner bigger and better viewership with each of its re-telecast.

Gangaraju Gunnam is the creator, writer and producer of the serial Amrutham, which introduced a as many as 11 directors including Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. His writing revolves around the Telugu language, peppered with puns and social and political issues. It has audience ranging from kids to senior citizens.

Now, Amrutham has a sequel titled Amrutham Dhvitheeyam, which will be premiered on the popular OTT platform ZEE5 on March 25, on the Ugadi festival. Most of the artists from the original show will be reprising their roles in the sequel. Actors Sivaji Raja, Naresh, Harsha Vardhan, Gundu Hanumantha Rao among others will be seen in the show.

SS Rajamouli, who has apparently grown up, began directing Telugu soap operas on Eenadu Television, under the guidance of K Raghavendra Rao. He appears to be a huge fan of Amrutham. Hence, he turned nostalgic, as he took to his Twitter account to share the link to Amrutham Dhvitheeyam last night. He also called the show truly Adwitheeyam (second to none).

SS Rajamouli, who is now busy with the shooting of the movie RRR tweeted, "19 years ago, when tear-jerking daily soaps were ruling the roost, it took guts and conviction of one man to come up with a comedy show breaking all norms. Only serial to be telecast 5 times!! And to have 270 million views.... Last few months garnered 6 million views a month."

The director added, What a success story from its ever unsuccessful heroes Anji and Amrutha Rao. True to it's name #Amrutham made a mark in hearts of telugus across the globe.. Fans requested and pleaded for a second installment. Finally this Ugadi brings us #AmruthamDhvitheeyam!!! It's truly Adwitheeyam... Second to none... @ZEE5Telugu @grajug @sunnygunnam @lemonprasad."