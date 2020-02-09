The makers of the movie RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan are said to have sold out its theatrical rights of four areas. SS Rajamouli's movie has fetched Rs 195 crore from the distribution rights of these regions.

RRR movie is the most-hyped and highly-awaited Indian movie and it is slated for release in January 8, 2021. The film unit is yet to complete its shooting and there is almost a year time for its release. But the hype surrounding it has generated a huge amount of demand for its theatricals. After seeing the response, the makers are said to have already kick-started its pre-release business.

Dil Raju is said to have acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of RRR movie and he is said to have shelled whopping amount of Rs 75 crore. Sai Korrapati of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram has reportedly bagged its distribution rights for Ceded and Vizag for a record sum of Rs 40 crore and Rs 30 crore, respectively. Along with Asian Cinemas, Sai Korrapati is also said to have got its Karnataka rights for Rs 50 crore.

It was recently rumoured that the makers of RRR were quoting the prices for its rights for different regions based on the earnings of Baahubali 2 distributors. The movie earned Rs 67 crore, Rs 35 crore, Rs 26.50 crore and Rs 58 crore for its distributors of Nizam, Ceded, Vizag and Karnataka, respectively. RRR movie has fetched even bigger prices than these earnings.

Baahubali 2 was released in five languages and it had earned Rs 831 crore for its worldwide distributors. Now, RRR movie, which is made with a budget of Rs 400 crore, will be released in 10 languages. Considering its above prices, the Junior NTR and Ram Charan starrer would fetch nothing less than Rs 1,000 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights.

RRR movie was initially slated for its theatrical release on July 30, 2019, but the makers postponed it by 5 months. The producers tweeted on February 5, "Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release."

The makers of RRR movie added, "We understand this is a disappointment, but there's going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you. #RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th."