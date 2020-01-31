The buzz is that the makers of SS Rajamouli's movie RRR have started the marketing of its theatrical rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS). The Junior NTR and Ram Charan starrer is set to earn Rs 200 crore from its rights for the Telugu states.

RRR is based on two legendary freedom fighters – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. After the success of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli is bringing the rare combination of Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. There is a lot of curiosity about this fictional period movie, which is currently being shot.

Now, the buzz in the film Nagar is that the makers of the film RRR have opened its pre-release business for Telugu states. After seeing the hype and curiosity, all the leading distribution houses are in the race to bag its rights for various regions. The trade pundits predict that its pre-release business is expected to be somewhere around Rs 200 crores in Telugu states alone.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 fetched Rs 122 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights for AP/TS. It is the highest price for any Telugu movie till date. The movie collected Rs 328 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in its lifetime and earned Rs 204 crore for its performance. It is said that the makers of RRR are expecting its prices for different regions based on its performance there. It should be seen how much it will earn at the end.

As the team of RRR starts shooting for their schedule in Hyderabad, the makers have shared a picture of the team from the sets. After Baahubali, RRR marks as S S Rajamouli's next movie and is inspired by real-life freedom fighters. The makers of RRR shared a picture with the caption, "The stars are shining bright on the sets of #RRR! @ajaydevgn ji, @tarak9999, #RamCharan & @ssrajamouli from the shoot! #RRRMovie."

After the massive success of Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn flew to Hyderabad to start shooting for S.S Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and south superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The movie also stars international actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The movie is produced by DVV Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and is released in 10 languages this year.