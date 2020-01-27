Ace director SS Rajamouli has reportedly become extra cautious about the content of his upcoming movie RRR after an important scene featuring Junior NTR was leaked. He is making everyone undergo a thorough check before they enter the set.

Piracy has been the biggest menace for the filmmakers, who have been struggling to cope up with the losses suffered by it for the last several years. Now, they are facing another challenge before the release of their films. Safeguarding the details of their films being leaked has become a big headache for them.

Days after Pawan Kalyan's look in the remake of Pink was leaked from the sets, the movie RRR has become the next victim of such a trend. One of the important scenes of the SS Rajamouli directed film was leaked from the sets, while it was being shot. This leaked video showed Junior NTR in a fight with a lion, according to Deccan Chronicle.

The makers of RRR movie have not only got deleted the leaked video and its screenshots immediately but also tightened the security on the sets. SS Rajamouli was reportedly annoyed with the entire crew. He has made everyone undergo thorough checked before they start work. "He is now being extra cautious while shooting and does not allow in anyone with mobile phones," a source told DC.

The sources claim that the leaked action scene is similar along the lines of Rana Daggubati's fight with a bull in Baahubali: The Beginning. It is a crucial scene of the movie RRR. Many people who watched the leaked video clip are spellbound over it. Some of them took to Twitter to share their excitement over it.

Here is what they have to say about leaked video of RRR movie:

Dᴀʀʟɪɴɢ ғᴀɴ @chandu24_

I'm Watching Just Now #RRR Leaked Video.. Vfx & RR lekapoina Mind Blowing... Ssr E Range Elevation Entayya...

Bantu @jaga_jky

Just Now Watched #RRR Leaked Video Peaksssss @ssrajamouli

Arun NTR @ItsArunBhukya

Just Now Watched #RRR Leaked Video Elevations Ivvadam Lo Thop Nuvvu @ssrajamouli -> 0.38 Sec daggara Shot Vammo Arupule.. * Those who want Video Follow me Guys, Followed back cnfrm. #KomaramBheemNTR #RRRMovie

NTR Tammudu PJ @Pjvsatyanaraya1

#RRR Leaked video (no vfx & rr) Arachakam asalu.... aa running enti saami #ntr ... take care saami mari antha life risking shots vaddu.... ntr tho gattiga ne plan cheysav ga #ssr.... Never before ever after mee dedication ki take a bow

VENKAT Darling @VenkatDarling19