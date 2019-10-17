The release of SS Rajamouli's much-awaited movie RRR has reportedly been postponed to 2021. The availability of Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are said to be responsible for this delay.

SS Rajamouli, the creator of the Baahubali world, is known for his discipline and filmmaking strategies. On the day of its launch in Hyderabad, the director not only gave an idea about the story, shooting, cast and crew of his upcoming movie but also announced the release date. As per his statement, this multi-starrer movie is supposed to hit the screens on July 30, 2020.

But the latest we hear is that SS Rajamouli has postponed the release of his highly-talked-about project RRR, which is now likely to be released in January 2021 as a Sankranti treat for the audience. The reason for the delay is that it is multi-starrer movie featuring superstars of Tollywood and Bollywood and makers are struggling to find the dates of its lead actors for the shooting of the movie.

"There are two very busy Telugu superstars (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) whose dates have to be coordinated. And there are two extremely busy Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn who are also part of the cast. Getting their dates synchronized is taking more effort than Rajamouli had imagined," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the development as saying.

Another reason for its delay is the addition of more action scenes. "Raja Sir has decided to add more action sequences to the film. These would be very hi-tech not seen before kind of stunts featuring Ram, Jr NTR and Devgn. Raja Sir wants the stunts to be better than what we saw in Baahubali," the source told BH.

RRR is a period action film, which is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. SS Rajamouli has written the script and is directing the film, which features Junior NTR and Ram Charan as Bheem and Raju, respectively. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn essay other important roles.